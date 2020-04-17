(The Center Square) – A large coalition of business groups from throughout Louisiana expressed support for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order Friday, while laying out some basic principles to get the economy going again while staying “safe at work.”
“We already know that there are certain industries that have been allowed to continue the entire time,” said Stephen Waguespack, who leads the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. “Many of those central service industries have a good story to tell about how they’ve been able to do that safely and without adding to the problem.”
The lesson, he says, is that more companies in more types of industries should be trusted to do the same. Many people don’t even realize how many businesses have been allowed to continue working even under the governor’s executive order, as long as fewer than 10 people are in one place at a time and proper social distancing is followed, Waguespack added.
“The framework is already there for this to be cautiously and safely expanded,” he said.
Edwards’ current order expires April 30. He expects to extend at least some restrictions into May while hopefully expanding economic activity in phases. Health care, which has been restricted to essential procedures to save resources for the pandemic, is likely first in line, he said.
Though it is still a work in progress, the preliminary “safe at work” plan endorsed by LABI along with dozens of regional and industry-specific business groups, starts with health and safety concerns. First on the list is having enough hospital capacity to treat patients. Louisiana is not on pace to outstrip its health care capacity in any region of the state, officials say.
The draft plan also calls for “ample COVID-19 testing capacity,” though it doesn’t define “ample.” Demand for testing is starting to fall in the New Orleans region, a national "hot spot" for the disease, and state officials are working to expand testing in rural areas that haven’t seen much of it yet.
The groups also are calling for government help to procure hard-to-find personal protective equipment for businesses to purchase and the establishment of official guidelines for work safety protocols. And they want “creation of a plan,” presumably by state and/or federal government, for a “second wave response” including expanded public health capabilities, contact tracing, rapid testing, isolation of high-risk individuals, and public alerts.
Under the draft plan, the first step in a gradual reopening of the economy would be to maximize employment in all current sectors that have been allowed to stay open because they are deemed “essential” under federal guidelines. The groups are calling for full restoration of state and local government services, while adhering to social distancing, and the reopening of retail stores and malls with worker screening and limited occupancy.
Next, the plan envisions reopening businesses that have been closed or severely limited, though with restrictions. Restaurant dining rooms and bars could reopen, but with worker screening, lower occupancy limits and tables space at least six feet apart. Health and fitness centers could reopen under similar circumstances.
For other businesses that were explicitly closed by government order, such as “personal amusement” businesses and those requiring large gatherings such as concerts, decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis.
“As health benchmarks are met, operations in each industry sector should be expanded beyond the limitations and mandates outlined above,” the draft plan states. “While business leaders are aware there will be no return to “normal” as we knew it pre-COVID in the near future, the economy should be able to operate as safely as possible in a new normal that the public and private sector work together to define.”