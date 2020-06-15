(The Center Square) – Louisiana has been awarded a $135 million federal grant to elevate Louisiana Highway 1, officials announced Monday.
La. 1 provides a critical hurricane evacuation route, along with access to Port Fourchon and the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, officials said. The $445 million project involves building an elevated 8.3-mile stretch of two lanes along the highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville.
“As recently as June 8th, LA 1 was closed after becoming impassable due to flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal,” U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise said. "Elevating LA 1 is not only essential for the protection of Louisiana families, but absolutely vital for achieving American energy dominance and safeguarding access to our nation’s oil and natural gas supply.”
La. 1 services 17 percent of U.S. oil and gas production and is the only roadway leading to Port Fourchon, which handles nearly 90 percent of deep-water gas and petroleum extraction from the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said.
Along with the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, funding will come in the form of $260 million allocated from the state, and a combined total of $50 million from the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Lafourche Parish and private sources, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says. The state’s match is provided through legislation approved last year.
“This is a prime example of what the state is able to accomplish when we work together and have adequate resources,” Edwards said.