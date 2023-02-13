(The Center Square) — The Lafayette Parish School Board is working to correct a slew of financial issues uncovered in a recent audit, including issues with school fundraisers, employee files, background checks and inaccurate employee pay.
Auditor Mike Waguespack published an independent auditor's report on the Lafayette Parish School Board last week that uncovered a total of 19 findings for fiscal year 2022, including a dozen related to inadequate policies and procedures, recordkeepingand documentation for various federal awards.
Auditors found controls over money collected for school fundraisers and activities have not been enforced by principals, resulting in at least one example last year of an employee hoarding cash in their desk.
"On February 17, 2022, the School Accounting Auditor was notified by the Principal and Account Clerk at Carencro High that the Bookkeeper had been maintaining a bag in her desk with cash. The cash was from prior year fees that were collected and not deposited into the school bank account," the report read. "It was determined that for several years prior year student fees were being collected and deleted from a fees management system but were not being deposited into the school bank account. These fees were instead placed into a bag in the bookkeeper's desk."
School officials ultimately could not determine how much money was not deposited and contacted the District Attorney and LLA in June 2022, sparking an investigation that's ongoing.
Auditors also found issues with employee files involving inaccurate pay calculations and missing background checks, including some hired without background checks.
"The School Board should adhere to their policies and procedures and ensure that all required documentation is maintained," auditors wrote.
Other findings include failure to record financial transactions in accordance with generally accepted accounting principlesand salary increases that were incorrectly calculated and paid.
The raises involved $750 for teachers that took effect on November 1, 2021and the same increase for instructional employees, which took effect on February 1, 2022.
"The pay increases became effective during the fiscal year and the calculation to prorate the increase was incorrectly performed," auditors wrote.
Another finding showed the school board did not secure a required indemnity bond for the superintendent or required surety bonds for those who sign checks in the district. Several other findings centered on issues with complying with federal awards from the departments of Agriculture and Education.
Those issues included inadequate controls over payments for goods and services, misuse of $756,609 in COVID funds to cover insurance claims for COVID hospitalizations and other problems tied to the employee pay increases and documentation.
District officials responded to the findings with corrective action plans that largely center on closer scrutiny and improved management of employee records, though they requested closer review from the Louisiana Department of Education regarding the COVID funds.
LPSS consulted with LDOE and presented a budget to the state that gained approval for the COVID hospitalization expenditures and is now seeking clarification from state and federal officials on whether the self-insured district can use the federal funds to reimburse the expenses for employee claims.
"On December 13, 2022, a request for review was sent to LDOE in response to this audit finding," the report read. "The LDOE plans to utilize their resources and contacts while enlisting the help of their contracted attorneys who specialize in federal grants to provide an initial opinion on the allowability of COVID Hospitalization expenditures. It may take several months before an official response is provided by the Federal Government."