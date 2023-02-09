(The Center Square) — Auditors uncovered about a dozen issues with how the town of Grand Coteau handled its finances in 2022, many unresolved from previous years, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
LLA Mike Waguespack published a contracted financial report on Grand Coteau last week that highlights numerous money-handling problems, from inadequate segregation of accounting duties, to unreconciled bank and utility accounts, to operating losses for the town’s gas, water, and sewer funds.
Certified public accountants at Kolder, Slaven & Company outlined a total of 11 findings from fiscal year 2022 and town management’s action plan for correcting the problems, many of which have persisted for years.
Many of the issues involve basic internal control practices, including inadequate segregation of accounting functions, and improper maintenance of personnel files and employee leave records.
"Failure to maintain personnel files could result in employees being paid at a rate not approved by the Board of Aldermen and deductions applied in incorrect amounts," the report read.
Auditors found issues with how town officials were compensated, as well.
"Beginning in July 2021, the Town increased board member compensation; however, no evidence of approval of this action was provided in the minutes," the report read. "Also, the Town failed to fix the compensation of the mayor, board of aldermen, clerk, chief of police, and other municipal officers by ordinance as required by (law).
"Although the Attorney General has opined that the budget ordinance, while not the preferred method, may be used to raise the set salary of the elected officials and municipal officers, thereby satisfying the requirements of (the law), the Town’s budget ordinance did not address this increase in compensation until the budget was amended at the end of the year," auditors wrote.
Other problems included failure to keep and properly publish minutes for all town meetings on time, and failure to reconcile customer meter deposits and utility accounts, and town bank accounts.
In addition, auditors uncovered past due utility accounts that weren’t addressed, including some for town officials and employees.
"During a test of utility accounts of the Town’s customers, it was noted that some accounts are not being paid in full or timely, and the customers, including employees and Town officials, continue to receive service in violation of the Town’s utility cut-off policy and are not charged a late fee," the report read.
Grand Coteau, however, is being charged late fees for failing to pay invoices on time, auditors wrote.
"During the year, the Town paid several invoices after the due date resulting in late fees being assessed," the report read. "Failure to pay vendors timely … increases the risk that vendors will cease doing business with the Town."
Nine of the 11 findings from 2022 were unresolved from previous years, but town officials did resolve several issues from 2021, including the maintenance of supporting documents for transactions, closer scrutiny of the TIF (tax increment financing) District Fund, and advertising the town’s annual budget.
In addition to the findings, auditors issued a management letter to town officials in December with recommendations regarding gas, water and sewer funds.
"The Gas, Water, and Sewer Funds experienced operating losses during (FY 2022)," the letter read. "Failure to make a profit on utility sales could result in the Town not having resources to pay current expenses. The Town should consider increasing utility rates and/or decreasing expenses in order for the utility system to operate on a profitable basis."