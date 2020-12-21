(The Center Square) – Louisiana gained 18,500 nonfarm jobs in November, though the state still had 90,200 fewer jobs than at the same time last year, according to federal statistics the Louisiana Workforce Commission cited Friday.
Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Louisiana has added 175,200 jobs, the Workforce Commission says. The job numbers have been adjusted to reflect seasonal employment trends.
Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November is 8.3 percent, down from October’s rate of 9.4 percent. The November 2019 rate was 5.2 percent.
“We are rebounding,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said Friday. She urged people to wear masks and practice other COVID-19 mitigation tactics so that “we don’t go backwards.”
Among Louisiana’s nine metro areas, all but one added jobs in November and none lost jobs, according to the LWC, which reports:
- Alexandria gained 500 jobs from October 2020 but lost 2,000 jobs from November 2019.
- Baton Rouge gained 400 jobs from October 2020 but lost 16,000 jobs from November 2019.
- Hammond showed no change from October 2020 but lost 2,300 jobs from November 2019.
- Houma gained 3,000 jobs from October 2020 but lost 1,400 jobs from November 2019.
- Lafayette gained 800 jobs from October 2020 but lost 9,200 jobs from November 2019.
- Lake Charles gained 5,300 jobs from October 2020 but lost 14,400 jobs from November 2019.
- Monroe gained 500 jobs from October 2020 and gained 1,200 jobs from November 2019.
- New Orleans gained 10,000 jobs from October 2020 but lost 47,700 jobs from November 2019.
- Shreveport gained 1,900 jobs from October 2020 but lost 7,400 jobs from November 2019.
Also on Friday, the LWC reported initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 12 rose to 9,289 from the week ending Dec. 5's total of 9,114. For a pre-pandemic comparison, during the week ending Dec. 14, 2019, 2,227 initial claims were filed.
Continued unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 12 decreased to 66,810 from the week ending Dec. 5's total of 75,004. There were 14,705 continued claims for the week ending Dec. 14, 2019, the LWC says.