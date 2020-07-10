(The Center Square) – The Louisiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says 14 law clinics and 34 law firms have joined its campaign to “dismantle racially discriminatory policing practices.”
The goal of the “Justice Lab” effort, announced last month, is to ultimately enlist 100 for-profit law firms and 25 law school legal clinics to “unleash a wave of lawsuits intended to hold police accountable for unconstitutional misconduct and stop racially discriminatory policing.” Organizers also want to identify up to 1,000 plaintiffs to challenge allegedly unconstitutional stops and seizures.
“In partnering with both law-school clinics and law firms, Justice Lab seeks to train the next generation of lawyers in civil-rights litigation,” ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms Hebert said.
Law school centers from across the country have joined, the ACLU says, including Tulane Law School’s Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic and Southern University Law Center's Externship Program.
Lucia Blacksher Ranier, the Tulane clinic’s director, said the clinic “has long been committed to challenging racial injustice and dismantling systems of oppression wherever they exist.”
“We’re excited that our law students will have the opportunity to take part in this effort,” she said.
Statewide associations representing police chiefs and sheriffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the stated goals of the ACLU’s effort is to challenge the concept of “qualified immunity,” a judicial concept that critics say encourages law enforcement misconduct by shielding officers from most civil lawsuits. Law enforcement associations this year helped to kill legislation to roll back qualified immunity in Louisiana.
Lawmakers who opposed the change said it could make recruiting new officers and deputies more difficult while raising insurance rates. They also noted that qualified immunity does not affect criminal liability, so “bad apples” still can face serious consequences.
Legislators during June’s special session did create a “police training, screening and de-escalation” task force after stripping out of the resolution language referencing the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the treatment of Black men.