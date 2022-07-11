(The Center Square) – Louisiana is integrating child vaccination information into the state’s digital driver’s license to give parents and guardians quick access to health information.
"As a parent, I know the importance of having our family’s health care information at my fingertips,” Louisiana Health Secretary Courtney Phillips said. “This is another great tool to help families better manage their health care.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that parents and guardians will now have access to their child’s or dependent’s vaccination status through the state’s LA Wallet app by adding a digital SMART Health Card.
SMART Health Cards are verified versions of clinical information, such as vaccination history or test results. They are easily shared through secure QR codes or printed to paper. COVID-19 SMART Health Cards are available through organizations authorized by the Verifiable Clinical Information coalition, which includes pharmacies, hospitals, health care providers, medical labs, public health agencies and others.
More than 825,000 residents have added their SMART Health Card to LA Wallet since June 1, 2022, which accounts for nearly 60% of the platform’s 1.4 million active users, according to an Edwards statement.
Edwards said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Louisiana Department of Health, “recommend all children six months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, after parents get their eligible children vaccinated, they know they have a convenient, secure way to access their own family’s health care information. This new feature in LA Wallet is another important step forward in meeting people where they are and helping bring back Louisiana for families throughout our state.”
Users must have their Louisiana driver’s license or state ID added to the app and their name must be listed as a guardian on their child’s or dependent’s vaccination record on file with the Louisiana Department of Health. A health care provider can update the guardians listed on the record.