(The Center Square) – Two Louisiana lawmakers want to prevent landlords from evicting renters for abandonment during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Ida, which forced hundreds of apartment residents to flee their units last year.
Reps. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, presented House Bill 160 this week in the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure after working with the Louisiana Fair Action Housing Center and landlords to develop the bill.
The legislation would prevent property owners from evicting tenants in areas under a federal disaster declaration for 30 days, which Magee and Landry said is aimed at preventing the scenario that played out after Hurricane Ida.
“Unfortunately what happened to some tenants, in particular in the bayou region, is some of them … evacuated for Hurricane Ida and while they were evacuated, the person who owned their property tried to evict them,” Landry told the committee. “There’s also situations where someone stayed in the property, that maybe there was a leak or damage to the property, and the property owner tried to use that opportunity to evict them.
“It was just egregious to see people were thrown out of their homes at the worst possible time,” she said.
Magee explained the situation in Terrebonne Parish, where he said a small number of landlords exploited the hurricane to force folks out.
“They were giving the appearance of evicting people to scare them out of their dwellings,” he said. “We had landlords who sent eviction notices before they were even back in Terrebonne Parish to inspect the property. Had no idea what their property looked like.”
Magee said FEMA offered “absolutely zero help” and officials struggled to find housing for those displaced.
“It was heartbreaking. You had kids with nowhere to go, being kicked out, having to be put in a tent,” he said. “It’s really a heartbreaking scenario, and I don’t think anyone should have to go through that.”
Amendments added to the bill in committee clarified the 30-day prohibition against an abandonment eviction applied only to areas under a federal disaster declaration.
One Houma resident gave emotional testimony about how his relatives and friends lost everything in the hurricane, and the stress of constant emails attempting to force his family from their apartment, despite a lack of any damage. The family struggled to locate a new place to live they could afford, the man said, and the added pressure from the landlord took a toll.
The committee unanimously approved HB 160, and it’s now on the House floor for further consideration.