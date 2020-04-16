FILE - Car crash cell phone accident
Shutterstock photo

(The Center Square) – Louisiana drivers will benefit from more than $187 million in automobile insurance rebates and rate reductions, the state Department of Insurance says.

Insurers will return about $10.5 billion to their customers nationwide, according to an Insurance Information Institute estimate. The III counted more than $8 billion in announced reductions and refunds as of April 13 then estimated the additional amount that could be forthcoming if other insurers followed suit.

The companies offering rebates or reductions in Louisiana control about 92 percent of the state’s market, the state insurance department says. The list includes insurers of private passenger vehicles that have announced or provided the state insurance department with details of a rebate or reduction program as of Wednesday afternoon, the department says.  

“This list includes 13 of the top 20 auto insurers doing business in Louisiana and it is my hope that the other seven auto insurers will follow suit in this time of crisis for their policyholders brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

Because many drivers mostly have been staying home, they're traveling fewer miles, leading to fewer accidents. Auto insurers say they are sharing their savings with consumers. Savings in Louisiana range from 15 percent to 30 percent, usually for two months, though one company is offering a flat $50 rebate.

Louisiana’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the country. Many lawmakers and business advocates blame the state’s legal climate, though skeptics say there is no proven link between tort reform, which often limits citizens’ access to the courts and the amounts plaintiffs can receive, and the cost of auto insurance.

Here is the list of companies providing rebates and discounts in Louisiana so far, according to the state insurance department:

Group/Company

2019 Written Premium

2019 Market Share

COVID-19 Related Return Premium

# Months Return Premium

Projected Return Premiums

STATE FARM GRP

$ 1,442,012,580

29.5%

25%

2.37

$ 71,099,231

PROGRESSIVE GRP

$ 803,097,944

16.4%

20%

2

$ 26,769,931

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (GEICO)

$ 571,941,640

11.7%

15%

6

$ 42,895,623

ALLSTATE INS GRP

$ 540,137,655

11.1%

15%

2

$ 13,503,441

USAA GRP

$ 294,072,269

6.0%

20%

2

$ 9,802,409

FARM BUREAU GRP

$ 262,659,515

5.4%

15%

2

$ 6,566,488

LIBERTY MUT GRP

$ 197,963,554

4.1%

15%

2

$ 4,949,089

GOAUTO INS CO

$ 163,079,583

3.3%

15%

2

$ 4,076,990

SHELTER INS GRP

$ 69,820,682

1.4%

30%

2

$ 3,491,034

METROPOLITAN GRP

$ 41,273,185

0.8%

15%

2

$ 1,031,830

KEMPER CORP GRP

$ 33,705,462

0.7%

15%

2

$ 842,637

HARTFORD GRP

$ 26,937,539

0.6%

15%

2

$ 673,438

HANOVER INS GRP

$ 20,640,280

0.4%

15%

2

$ 516,007

AMERICAN FAMILY GRP

$ 14,207,687

0.3%

$50.00

**

$ 256,500

FARMERS INS GRP

$ 7,170,609

0.1%

25%

2

$ 298,775

AMICA MUT GRP

$ 4,901,655

0.1%

20%

2

$ 163,389

CHUBB LTD GRP

$ 4,819,446

0.1%

35%

2

$ 281,134

TRAVELERS GRP

$ 1,276,289

0.0%

15%

2

$ 31,907

TOTAL ALL COMPANIES

$ 4,458,444,389

92.1%

  

$ 187,249,854

Staff Reporter

David Jacobs is a Baton Rouge-based award-winning journalist who has written about government, politics, business and culture in Louisiana for almost 15 years. He joined The Center Square in 2018.