(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters will face a choices for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and eight ballot proposals at the polls today, though incumbents are heavily favored in the open primary.
Louisiana hosts an open primary on general election day, and if no candidate wins the majority of votes, the top two contenders head to a runoff on Dec. 10.
For the U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy faces off against a dozen challengers including Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, who is endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Kennedy has outpaced his opponents in both public support and fundraising, and his heavily favored to retain his seat.
In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, faces Democrat Katie Darling and Libertarian Howard Kearney, while Democrat incumbent Rep. Troy Carter faces off against Republican Dan Lux in Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
Both Carter and Scalise are expected to return to Washington.
Republican Rep. Clay Higgins faces a total of seven challengers for the 3rd Congressional District, including three Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent, while Republican Rep. Mike Johnson is running uncontested in the 4th Congressional District.
Republican Rep. Julia Letlow is also expected to be re-elected in the 5th Congressional District, where she faces two Republican and two Democrat challengers, as is incumbent Republican Rep. Garret Graves, who will appear alongside Republican Brian Belzer and Libertarian Rufus Craig on the ballot.
In addition to the U.S. House and Senate races, Louisianans will also weigh in on eight proposed constitutional amendments on issues ranging from the state budget to taxes to slavery.
Amendment 1 would increase the maximum amount of certain state funds authorized to be invested in equities to 65%, while Amendment 2 would expand property tax exemptions for certain disabled veterans and extends property tax exemptions to the spouse of a deceased veteran with disabilities.
Amendment 3 would allow civil service employees to publicly support election campaigns of individuals in their immediate family when off duty. Amendment 4 would allow local governments to waive water charges for customers if damages are not caused by the customer.
Amendment 5 provides for the adjustment of ad valorem tax rates up to the maximum rate approved by the constitution until the authorized rate expires, and Amendment 6 would limit the increase in assessed value of properties in Orleans Parish to 10% of the assessed value the year prior.
Amendment 7 would remove language in the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime, instead allowing only for "the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice."
The final proposal, Amendment 8, asks voters if they want to remove a constitutional requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annual re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level for residential property taxes.
Louisiana polls close at 8 p.m. and voters are required to show photo identification to cast a ballot.