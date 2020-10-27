(The Center Square) – Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening as a Category 1 storm, forecasters said Tuesday.
A hurricane warning was in effect from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
This is the seventh time Louisiana has been in the potential path of a named storm during an unusually active hurricane season.
“No one should be complacent because it’s late October and it certainly feels like hurricane season should be over,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Zeta was moving quickly at about 14 miles per hour and may speed up to 20 miles per hour or faster by the time it makes landfall, which helps mitigate the flood risk from heavy rainfall. Rainfall of two to four inches and six inches in isolated areas is expected.
Wind is likely to pose the greater threat, particularly in extreme southeast Louisiana and possibly in the greater New Orleans area if the track shifts a bit to the west. Storm surge could reach as high as eight feet between the mouth of the Pearl River and Dauphin Island, Ala.
“There’s a lot of southeast Louisiana that really needs to be very mindful, very diligent, and needs to remain weather-aware,” Edwards said.
Louisiana has once again requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration from the federal government, which would open the door to federal help with recovery costs such as sheltering evacuees if necessary. Voluntary or mandatory evacuations have been called for Grand Isle and some residents of Plaquemines, Lafourche, Orleans and Terrebonne parishes.
There are currently 3,606 Louisiana residents in government-sponsored shelters, mostly Hurricane Laura evacuees who are in hotels.
Fourteen parishes where residents are receiving federal disaster food benefits through the program known as D-SNAP have been approved to receive replacement benefits. Edwards said the federal government’s decision, which came down because two hurricanes hit southwest Louisiana within six weeks, may be unprecedented.
Edwards said he is not “overly concerned” about reports that a turbine that provides power for New Orleans drainage pumps is offline, though he said state officials are trying to find out whether the turbine was a primary power source or a backup.