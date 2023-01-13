(The Center Square) — State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor of Louisiana, she announced Friday.
"Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities," Hewitt said. "It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love."
Hewitt, R-Slidell, will face off against at least two fellow Republicans in the 2023 gubernatorial race. Attorney General Jeff Landry launched his campaign in October citing the same concern with "a crisis of leadership and lack of priorities in Louisiana."
Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, also joined the governor’s race last week, following U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s decision to opt out.
Hewitt cited her focus on solving problems, rather than "peddling political rhetoric," and her experience as a former engineering executive and community leader as assets "to deliver high-paying jobs and investments in quality education for Louisiana."
"Louisiana politics is famous for big characters who talk a big game," she said. "But it isn’t the talkers who make things happen … it’s the doers."
Hewitt pointed to her effectiveness as a state lawmaker since joining the Legislature in 2016 to represent the 1st District, which includes portions of St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes.
Hewitt, who became the Senate majority leader in 2020, has authored and passed more than 125 pieces of legislation, and was named the 2018 National Legislator of the Year by the American Legislative Exchange Council. Much of Hewitt’s legislation has focused on improving education, lowering taxes, and creating high-paying jobs.
Before the legislature, Hewitt worked for Shell for two decades, initially on an offshore drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico before working her way up to a high-ranking executive charged with overseeing hundreds of employees and billions in deepwater assets, according to her biography.
Hewitt, a mother of two, has a mechanical engineering degree from Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge.
"As governor, I’ll put my business experience to work growing our economy, cutting taxes, and creating more opportunity across Louisiana," she said.
Hewitt’s announcement comes just days after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., announced he will not join the governor’s race in 2023.
"I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate," he said.
Schroder announced his intent to run for governor less than a week later, while Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was also considering a bid, declared he won’t be on the ticket for the state’s top office in 2023.
"We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win but it’s a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana," Schroder said in a letter to supporters.
Attorney Hunter Lundy has also declared a campaign for governor running as an independent, while others reportedly considering the same include state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, Baton Rouge Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, Democrat Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt, and East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The Louisiana Republican Party in November endorsed Landry in the race, after the party’s two top Republicans in the 2019 gubernatorial race urged members to coalesce early behind a single candidate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat governor in the Deep South, cannot run for reelection because of term limits.