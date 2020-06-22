(The Center Square) – Louisiana is not ready to further loosen the restrictions placed on businesses meant to control the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
The decision comes amid a recent increase of cases that cannot be explained by an increase in the number of tests. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals also has been rising, and on Monday, the state reported its largest increase of hospitalizations since April.
The rising number of patients in hospitals, which was 630 at last count, is particularly troubling, though there are still enough hospital beds in every region to treat the patients that are coming in, officials said.
"It is a trend in the wrong direction," Edwards said.
Louisiana has recorded more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 and over 50,000 total cases since the pandemic began. Officials believe almost 40,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
Louisiana since June 5 has been in “phase two” of the federal government’s road map to lifting restrictions. Under phase two, businesses and organizations in Louisiana have been limited to 50 percent of their normal capacity, while bars that don’t serve food are supposed to restrict themselves to 25 percent of capacity.
Workers who deal with the public are expected to wear masks and ensure customers can maintain distance between themselves and other patrons. People who are considered to be particularly vulnerable to serious complications caused by COVID-19 because of their age or underlying health conditions are asked to stay home if possible, and everyone is asked to limit the number of trips they make outside the home.
“We are disappointed that the state is not yet moving to phase 3 of our recovery and hope that we can get back on track as soon as possible," Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack said. "Since this pandemic started, the vast majority of Louisiana’s businesses have worked hard to follow health guidelines, but driving businesses and individuals into increasingly harmful economic conditions is a significant threat to everyone."
As in other states, the number of Louisianans filing for unemployment benefits has soared over the past three months because of coronavirus restrictions.
More than 23,122 new claims were filed in the state in the week ending June 13, and existing unemployment claims climbed to more than 306,358, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The federal government suggests several factors for officials to consider when deciding whether their state is ready to let businesses operate more freely while still protecting public health. Those include decreasing reports of COVID-like illnesses, decreasing new case counts, decreases in the percentage of tests administered that come back positive, and decreasing hospitalizations.
Louisiana does not meet the federal guidelines for moving into the next phase of fully reopening its economy, Edwards said. He warned on Thursday that many residents were were not practicing the mitigation measures such as wearing masks and maintaining distance from people who are not part of your household.