(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday banned gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13 and ordered all K-12 public schools be closed statewide in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana has 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of mid-day Friday and no deaths.
“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness," Edwards said in a statement. "That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings.”
Legislative leaders said they would continue with the 2020 session even if it means gatherings of more than 250 people.
Page Cortez, president of the state Senate, and Clay Schexnayder, speaker of the House, sent an email to lawmakers saying the session would go on.
"At this time there is no plan to cancel or suspend regular session. The legislature is open for business," the email reads. "After consultation with medical professionals, we are taking the necessary CDC recommended precautions to allow the legislature to continue functioning, ensuring we meet our constitutional responsibilities. We are implementing strict CDC directed protocols to ensure the safety of the body, the staff, and the public while inside the Capitol."
In a separate executive order, Edwards said he granted Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to postpone Louisiana's primary elections scheduled in April and May to June and July.
"The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing," Edwards said. "These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”