(The Center Square) – Friday is the deadline for Hurricane Laura victims to apply for financial aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as a record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end.
FEMA assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property. Grants also may be available for medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.
The list of parishes eligible for individual or public assistance is available at FEMA's website. For more information or to register for assistance, victims can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards this week asked the federal government to declare Hurricane Zeta a major disaster. Zeta was the third hurricane to hit Louisiana in two months.
“Zeta landed as a strong Category 2 storm but was likely a Category 3 hurricane and brought considerable damage to the impacted areas,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “As we continue to assist families with recovering from these disasters, we are asking for the continued assistance of our federal partners to help them as their hard work continues.”
Hurricane season lasts from June 1 until Nov. 30, which is Monday. Thirty storms were named this year, surpassing the previous record of 27 set in 2005.
Five major storms hit Louisiana this year. The state was in the possible path of a named storm, often called the “cone of uncertainty,” seven times.
Laura, with sustained winds of about 150 miles per hour, is believed to be the strongest storm to hit Louisiana at least since the 1850s.