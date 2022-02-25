(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved Entergy Louisiana’s request to add a new surcharge on customer's bills for the next 15 years to recoup costs from storm damage over the past two years.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to allow Entergy to impose a surcharge on Louisiana customers to help recoup $3.2 billion in repair costs from hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta and Zeta and winter storm Uri.
The plan leverages low-interest bond financing with the surcharge as collateral, rather than traditional bank financing, which the company argued will result in significant savings for ratepayers. Entergy is expected to ask for another $1.4 billion in reimbursements from ratepayers later this year to recover additional costs associated with Hurricane Ida.
The approved rate increase is expected to cost customers “around” $8 a month based on a 1,000-kWh customer, beginning this spring and lasting for 15 years.
Entergy issued a prepared statement to Baton Rouge's WBRZ-TV about the situation.
"On Feb. 23, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana’s request to finance $3.2 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds through a process called securitization. Securitization permits the costs to be financed with generally lower-cost capital and is projected to save customers billions over the long-term as compared with other methods of financing,” the company wrote.
“The costs being financed are related to restoring the electric system after 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta and the February 2021 winter storms (approximately $2.2 billion), with the remainder being related to replenishing reserves for future storms (approximately $290 million) and creating an escrow addressing a portion of restoration costs following Hurricane Ida (approximately $1 billion).”
Entergy said existing surcharges for Hurricane Gustav are expected to expire in August, and the new charges would begin as early as May, though “it’s contingent upon when closing on the financing occurs.”
“Entergy Louisiana is continuing to advocate for federal disaster relief, and to any extent the company is reimbursed for a portion of storm costs, it will reduce future bill impacts related to Ida,” the company wrote to WBRZ. “In addition, the company is continuing to seek federal aid to bolster existing grid resiliency plans and, ultimately, accelerate efforts to strengthen and harden the electric system ahead of future storms. Doing so will help us restore power quickly and safely and avoid costly restoration efforts; however, it is a long-term commitment and one that will take time.”
Foster Campbell, an Elm Grove Democrat representing north Louisiana on the commission, was the only member to vote against the surcharge, arguing Louisianans who were not impacted by the storms should not be forced to pay for the damages.
“I’m having a hard time telling a million people in north Louisiana why they have to pay for all this storm damage when it didn’t occur there,” he said.
Campbell also pointed to Entergy CEO Leo Denault’s compensation going from $10 million to $14 million “during these troubled times” and $1.5 billion in dividends paid out by the company over the past two years in opposing the surcharge.
“Entergy won’t pay one quarter when it’s all said and done,” he said. “It’s all paid by ratepayers.”
Republican Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, from Metairie, argued all of the state’s energy consumers should shoulder the burden together, The Associated Press reported.
“We are one state of citizens,” he said.