(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking the federal Small Business Administration to provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Orleans and Jefferson parishes that have suffered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, his office announced Tuesday.
While the request is limited to the two parishes with the highest number of cases in Louisiana so far, Edwards will request SBA assistance for all 64 parishes in the state. Louisiana must first show documented economic impact in a parish.
Edwards already has certified five businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury and are in need of financial assistance, his office says.
As of Tuesday morning, Louisiana had 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.
COVID-19 is the official name of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which originated in China in December. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.