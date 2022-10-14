(The Center Square) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent trip to Amsterdam, Paris and Normandy cost taxpayers $33,846 for his protective detail from the Louisiana State Police.
Edwards, the two-term Democratic governor, led a delegation of business and state leaders from Aug. 5-14.
The public records were obtained by request from The Center Square.
The costs for the protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police included $11,315 for overtime, $10,156 for lodging, $7,772 for transportation, $3,564 for meals and per diem, and $1,089 for miscellaneous costs.
In the Netherlands, the Louisiana delegation visited the River Programme’s Noordwaard polder project and the water research campus in Delft which is home to Deltares, a research group that works with the Water Institute of the Gulf on reducing flooding. The delegation also visited a world-class wave test facility, the Deltares Delta Flume project.
Edwards and the delegation also met with leaders of the Netherlands-based oil company Shell, which has a chemical plant in Geismar and an oil refinery between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Shell is converting its Convent refinery, closed in 2020, into a biofuels refining center.
In France, the delegation visited Paris and Normandy, site of 1944's Operation Overlord, better known as D-Day. Edwards visited the battle site to raise awareness for the $400 million capital campaign for the National World War II Museum.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from international leaders in flooding prevention, and to grow our economy while we’re at it," Edwards said in a news release announcing the trip. "I also look forward to furthering Louisiana’s cultural and economic ties to France.
"It will be a privilege to visit Normandy to honor those who fought in World War II and raise international awareness of the world-class WWII Museum in New Orleans."