(The Center Square) – Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression Thursday, though it is expected to gain strength as it approaches Louisiana this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Cristobal already has caused “damaging and deadly flooding” in parts of Mexico and Central America. Forecasters expect it to re-emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Though it is not expected to reach Louisiana until Sunday, heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive well in advance. Tropical storm and storm surge watches could be issued Thursday night or Friday.
The risk of tropical storm-force winds this weekend extends from Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle. The risk of storm surge extends from Louisiana to Florida’s “big bend.”
Storms often are unpredictable. But on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said every model he had seen had then-Tropical Storm Cristobal headed toward Louisiana.
The Louisiana state Senate, currently in the midst of a special session where “must pass” spending bills must be approved before the fiscal year begins July 1, still has tentative plans to be in session on Sunday evening. But Senate President Page Cortez on Thursday said he might push back that meeting to Monday.
“We’re playing it a little bit by ear,” he said.