(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards spent Wednesday touring the aftermath of two tornadoes that touched down in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes Tuesday evening.
The tornadoes left one man dead and several wounded, Edwards said.
Edwards was flanked by clergy and local, state and federal officials as he looked over the extensive damage in St. John Parish on Wednesday afternoon, visiting with homeowners huddled around their demolished homes and destroyed cars.
Workers already were repairing roofs and cleaning up debris as the governor and other officials took in the catastrophe.
“The damage is just tremendous, and the nature of a tornado just doesn’t really make sense because you have one house totally destroyed and the house next to it looks like it’s not hurt at all,” Edwards said. “But the amount of damage we’ve seen you would think, especially when you know people were home when this happened, you would think we’d have a lot more deaths and injuries.”
Only one person reportedly died, a 25-year-old man from St. Bernard Parish, while eight others sustained injuries that required hospitalization, Edwards said.
“Thankfully, local and state responders worked through the night to help as many families as they could overnight, and the work will continue into today and the coming weeks,” Edwards said. “Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy. My prayers are with everyone who is hurting because of these tornadoes today, and I have pledged to local leaders that we will be here to support their long-term recovery efforts.”
Fire officials already have assessed more than 600 residences and businesses damaged by the EF-3 tornado, with winds between 158 mph and 206 mph. The National Weather Service categorized another twister that touched down in the Lacombe area as an EF-1, with winds up to 90 mph. At least 100 people from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, dozens of state police and EMS workers and hundreds of Natural Guard soldiers worked throughout the day to search for survivors and assess damages.
“I’ve authorized up to 300 Natural Guardsmen should we need them,” Edwards said.
Edwards declared a state of emergency for the four parishes affected by the tornadoes but said he is unsure how much help residents can expect from the federal government.
“There was a significant amount of damage … but at this point we don’t know whether we’re going to meet the thresholds necessary to qualify for federal assistance, in terms of public assistance and individual assistance,” he said. “We’re monitoring that. ... We’re asking homeowners and renters to report, to self-report, to (the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) so we can keep a list and, as soon as possible if we’re able to justify, we will make that request for assistance.”
State officials are encouraging residents to submit the information, including pictures if possible, to Damage.LA.gov. Edwards said the state must show at least about $7.6 million in damages to qualify for federal help.
In the meantime, the Small Business Administration will make loans available soon to help folks rebuild, Edward said.
Congressman Troy Carter, D-La., commended local leaders and officials from surrounding parishes who have rushed in to help with the searches and damage, and vowed to do what he could to bring resources to the affected communities.
Several state lawmakers who represent the regions also were on hand Wednesday to offer support and assurance help is on the way from Baton Rouge.
Sen. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans, told WDSU “we will ensure that every accessible resource, federal as well as state level, we will do whatever we need to do legislatively to ensure that they get every help they can.”
“The people in St. Bernard are so resilient. When you look around at how many people are helping already and rebuilding and neighbors helping each other, it’s very heartwarming,” Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said. “As Joe said, we’re going to do everything we can on the state level to make sure we get money here as quick as possible to help people.”