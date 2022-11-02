(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and Services Center last week prompted by PSSC Regional Administrator Shannon Thorn regarding potential misappropriation of funds by former PSSC Police Captain David Patterson.
Patterson resigned on February 16, 2022 after Thorn confronted him with records showing he was paid for 77.5 hours of overtime totaling $3,142 that he did not work between October 23 and December 25, 2021, but a tipster informed the LLA a week later that the total was much higher.
The overtime involved work during the pandemic in which Patterson was paid time and a half based on exemptions to standard policy authorized by the Division of Administration because of the pandemic.
"Based on PSSC's findings and the complaint provided to LLA, we reviewed the COVID-19 overtime hours Mr. Patterson recorded on weekends from July 2020 to December 2021, to screening log sheets for the same time period," auditors wrote. "During our audit, we found that Mr. Patterson claimed COVID-19 overtime hours on 67 weekend days; however, Mr. Patterson's name was not included on the corresponding screening log sheets for 62 of those days.
"In addition, we spoke with 10 PSSC police officers and five other officers whose time overlapped with the weekend overtime hours Mr. Patterson claimed he worked and none of them recalled seeing Mr. Patterson working overtime hours on weekend days," the report read.
PSSC records showed Patterson recorded a total of 1,486 hours of overtime from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, or an average of 18.5 hours per week. The time included 826 overtime hours paid at time and a half, 241 hours paid at his regular rate, and 419 hours of compensatory time.
According to PSSC records, after accounting for overtime hours Patterson actually did work, "it appears that Mr. Patterson recorded and was paid a total of $15,099 for 391 hours of overtime on 62 weekend days that he did not work or failed to go through PSSC's mandatory COVID-19 screening process," the report read.
Interviews with PSSC police officers who worked the front gate where Patterson claimed his overtime hours, as well as off-duty officers with the Pineville Police Department and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office who help with security, confirmed Patterson was not working the gate when he said he was.
Patterson declined a request from the LLA to discuss the situation.
The LLA offered a series of recommendations that include consulting with legal counsel to recover funds paid to Patterson for hours not worked, enforcing employee screening policies, implementing a license plate reader at the gate to record vehicles that enter and leave the facility, requiring overtime to be authorized in writing, and developing new policies to ensure employee hours are earned and approved.
Thorn responded to the report's findings in a letter to LLA Mike Waguespack on Sept. 30 that thanked investigators for confirming the alleged fraud. The PSSC implemented the LLA recommendations, including ordering license plate readers for the facility.
In addition, the PSSC recovered the overtime pay from October to December 2021, and "will take appropriate measures to recover the additional funds identified in your office's investigation as fraudulently received by Mr. Patterson," Thorn wrote.