(The Center Square) — Despite some progress, the Louisiana Department of Health continues to struggle with billing issues in the behavioral health program that could be resulting in millions in improper payments.
Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published a report last week that details LDH’s progress toward implementing recommendations to strengthen its monitoring of requirements in state law, its Behavior Health Provider Manual, and informational bulletins for the Behavioral Health and Specialized Behavioral Health services offered by Medicaid.
The recommendations stemmed from five LLA audit reports released between May 2019 and March 2021.
"We found that LDH has implemented three recommendations to identify and correct certain SBH claims and encounters improperly billed. For example, the department established controls to ensure that all claims and encounters identify the individual providing services and that the individuals providing services do not provide more than 12 hours of services in a single day," auditors wrote.
"As a result, the amount of potential improper payments decreased from $10,798,003 to $631,195. However, one provider did not include a required National Provider Identifier because they have a special contracted rate approved by LDH."
Auditors also found LDH suspended that control in April 2021.
Two other recommendations to identify and correct improper payments have not been implemented, they wrote, but LDH has contracted with a vendor to do so. The situation means LDH lacks controls to ensure all claims and encounters are properly coded and paid at the correct rate.
"As a result, we identified approximately $11,267,643 paid for services that were potentially improperly billed," according to the report.
Other recommendations that have not been implemented were designed to identify claims for services billed when the recipient is located in an inpatient facility, or when they’re billed for services from two providers on a single day, or to properly code telehealth services.
"As a result, we identified approximately $2,297,499 paid for services that were potentially improper or were not properly coded," auditors wrote.
The LLA further identified five other edit checks, controls, and procedures LDH could implement to identify high risk providers and potentially improper payments. They include services provided to children on school days; services provided to children under age two; individuals who receive more than four hours of services in one day; services provided to individuals who no longer live in Louisiana; and providers who are not reporting wages to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
LDH Chief of Staff Jacques Molaison responded to the LLA report in a letter to Waguespack on March 9 that concurred with some findings, but not with others.
LDH did not implement the edit check on billing for more than 12 hours a day, but did reinstitute a quarterly report. The department also agreed to adjust the number and frequency of encounters and claims sampled, and to enforce telehealth coding requirements, Molaison wrote.
LDH did not concur with a recommendation to develop policies to monitor beginning and ending times for certain claims, and only partially concurred with certain recommendations on telehealth and inpatient services.
"The Program Integrity unit developed its own internal risk scoring matrix which includes all 100+ Medicaid provider types," Molaison wrote. "Program Integrity is implementing a new fraud detection solution that will incorporate its internal risk scoring matrix and other data sources including those provided by the LLA."