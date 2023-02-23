(The Center Square) – New Orleans is the per capita murder capital of the United States, according to a new report highlighting the nationwide spike in violent crime since 2019.
Analysis from the nonpartisan Wirepoints research company released Thursday shows New Orleans' 2022 homicide rate of 74.3 per 100,000 residents was the highest among 75 cities surveyed, significantly outpacing St. Louis at 68.2, Baltimore at 58.1, Detroit at 48.9 and Memphis at 45.9. The nationwide average for 2020, the most recent reliable calculation, was 6.5 per 100,000.
"Local governments in America's homicide hot-spots continue to falter in their role as protectors of public safety two years removed from George Floyd and the worst of the pandemic," Wirepoints Senior Editor Matt Rosenberg said. "City leaders are still searching for answers as their communities become increasingly fractured by violent crime and homicide."
New Orleans' homicide rate for 2022 represents a 139% increase from 2019, when the rate was 31 per 100,000. In terms of total homicides, the 280 recorded in the Crescent City in 2022 ranked ninth nationally.
Researchers blamed much of the increasing violence on the city's leadership, primarily Mayor LaToya Cantrell and prosecutor Jason Williams.
"The city's first progressive prosecutor Jason Williams took office in 2021 and vowed to be 'more selective' about prosecutions. He delivered," the report read. "The percentage of violent felonies accepted for prosecution dropped to 21% in 2021 from 57% in 2019."
Wirepoints argued Cantrell's decision to support an accused juvenile carjacker, controversy about a homicide task force composed mostly of city bureaucrats, and her ethical troubles regarding her use of taxpayer resources have distracted from a focus on addressing violent crime effectively.
"In a city as heavily beset with violence as New Orleans is, a real leader would elevate the common good and minimize personal and political missteps to enlist the public as key allies to stem bloodshed," researchers wrote. "Cantrell's troubled reign underscores the pitfalls of failing that test.
"Leadership requires focus and personal integrity. But if officials are battling persistent allegations of misfeasance, the bad guys will have even more leverage than if leaders were fully engaged," the report read.
The failure of leadership is also the root cause of other cities at the top of the list for the most dangerous in 2022, researchers wrote.
The top 10 cities by total homicides in 2022 include Chicago with 697, Philadelphia with 516, New York with 438, Houston with 435, Los Angeles with 382, Baltimore with 335, Detroit with 309, Memphis with 288, New Orleans, and San Antonio with 231.
"Unfortunately, city leaders continue to put politics ahead of saving lives," Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski said. "Local politicians put the interests of the criminal class above the safety of their communities and the blacks and Latinos who are the overwhelming victims of urban violence."
Waypoints contends the solution is a "new class of urban political leaders" with the bravery to implement serious change.
"U.S. homicide hubs need a new class of urban leaders who can bring more than the tired and defensive political rhetoric of the past to a now stubbornly pervasive threat," researcher wrote. "Sadly, it's very unclear if or when that time will actually come. And until it does, the tragedies will continue."