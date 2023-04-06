(The Center Square) – Last year, Louisiana lawmakers approved legislation that allows "any interested person" to challenge the state’s occupational licensing restrictions.
Those restrictions are required by law "to be necessary and narrowly tailored to fulfill legitimate fiduciary, public health, safety, or welfare objectives."
On Thursday, the Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine will consider a formal petition under the new law to challenge a work time requirement they contend is "outdated, unreasonable, and discriminatory."
Their case is the first in what’s expected to be many similar challenges from a new Right to Earn a Living Litigation Initiative launched by the Pelican Institute’s Center for Justice, an effort designed to break down unnecessary barriers to employment that have plagued the state for decades.
"Through this initiative, we will help these veterinarians get to work so they can earn a living in Louisiana, as they are entitled to do," said James Baehr, special counsel at the Pelican Institute. "With their help, we will begin to cut through this ridiculous red tape that is tying too many hardworking hands in our state."
The case involves doctors Laura Stooksbury and Courtney Breen, experienced veterinarians who have been blocked from their profession by a Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine regulation that requires those with out-of-state licenses to have practiced for an average of 20 hours per week without significant interruption in the immediate five years preceding application.
Stooksbury, a Louisiana native, worked part-time to raise her family as she moved with her husband to work in other states, before returning the Louisiana in 2021. The veterinary board has refused her requests to practice despite two active licenses, no board complaints, and 15 years of experience as a small animal veterinarian.
Breen, a military spouse, also worked part-time while living in other states to allow time to focus on her children, but was blocked from transferring her license to Louisiana when her husband was reassigned to the state in 2018.
Both women graduated from Louisiana State University.
"While it saddens me to take legal action against a board consisting of colleagues, this action is a last resort required to promote meaningful change that board members themselves admit require reform to address discrimination and denial of licensure for many qualified veterinarians," Stooksbury said. "It is my hope that this action will break down unnecessary barriers so that no qualified veterinarian is ever again denied the right to practice and earn a living within the state of Louisiana."
The Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine will consider the women’s briefing of petition for rule repeal in an executive session on Thursday. If the board refuses to repeal the rule, the women plan to file a litigation to challenge the regulation in court under a higher standard of review.
Louisiana is home to more than 400 boards and commissions licensing and regulating professions from interior designers to florists, to pest control applicators, to well drillers and athletic trainers. The Pelican Institute’s Right to Earn a Living Litigation Initiative will work to ensure those making the decisions are aligned with state law, imposing the least restrictive rules necessary, with the intent to open up opportunities for many more professions in the coming months and years.
"Louisianans deserve the chance to practice their professions without unnecessary restrictions. We commend these brave veterinarians for standing up for freedom and opportunity," Pelican Institute CEO Daniel Erspamer said. "With the success of this effort and many more to come, we will move Louisiana from one of the worst states in occupational licensing in the country to one of the best in the next few years."