(The Center Square) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette lacked proper controls for federal grants and safeguards for student information in the school’s latest review by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Auditor Mike Waguespack recently issued an audit report for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the 2022 fiscal year that documented several issues, including some that have dragged on for years.
Auditors found UL Lafayette did not properly bill for various grants and contracts revenue in accordance with contract terms and internal policy.
"We sampled 36 federal, state, local, and nongovernmental grants and contracts revenue transactions recorded between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and traced the transactions to their respective invoice/reimbursement requests," the report read. "We noted 11 (30.6%) of the invoices selected were billed between 58 and 276 days (on average 172 days) late. In addition, eight of these invoices included transactions for multiple billing periods."
Auditors wrote that contracts and agreements require the school to submit billings and supporting information on specific timeframes, while UL Lafayette’s policy requires expenditure activity for awards to be reviewed on a monthly basis.
The untimely billing increases the risk that accounts could become uncollectable, according to the report.
UL Lafayette also had issues for a second year with adequate controls over personnel expenses and effort charged to federal research and development awards.
"From a population of 28,744 payroll and non-payroll expenses charged to R&D grants, a sample of 25 transactions were tested. For all 12 (48%) of the payroll transactions, UL Lafayette was unable to provide documentation to show that personnel-related expenses, totaling $4,520, were supported by time and effort certifications to ensure the accuracy of budget estimates charged to federal awards as required by federal regulations," auditors wrote.
"Additionally, because there is no after-the-fact review to ensure the accuracy of personnel costs and effort charged to the wards, UL Lafayette could not ensure compliance with the requirements of special tests and provisions related to key personnel effort."
UL Lafayette also did not adequately monitor subrecipients of the research and development programs, which also results in noncompliance with federal regulations and increases the likelihood of improper payments, which may have to be returned to the federal government.
Auditors also pointed to increased risk of unauthorized disclosure or misuse of student information due to continued lack of adequate safeguards, which auditors noted in two prior reviews.
UL Lafayette officials responded to the audit findings in a series of letters to Waguespack in February and March that disputed some of the findings, but concurred with the finding regarding student data.
Officials argued UL Lafayette did not have adequate time to address some of the prior year findings, but will continue a corrective action plan to address them. For student data, officials wrote they "have taken steps to address these weaknesses.
"However, we recognize that the remaining risks requiring technical control implementations were not completed during the audit period," UL Lafayette leaders wrote. "We are committed to addressing these risks and have allocated the necessary resources to complete the implementation of technical controls."