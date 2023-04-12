(The Center Square) — The city of New Orleans won a key battle on Wednesday when an appellate court said a federal judge cannot exceed the mandates of a consent decree on the city.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan from requiring New Orleans city employees to appear before her in conflict with their duties and carry out a task not mandated by the city's federal consent decree.
One of those tasks, the city said in a legal filing, was that those city employees were not required to give a news conference and make statements on the consent decree, which is more than a decade old.
The agreement was signed by the city and the U.S. Department of Justice on July 21, 2012 after then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu had requested a 2010 DOJ investigation to address possible misconduct in the New Orleans Police Department.
"I am grateful the 5th Circuit halted this blatant overreach," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release. "This consent decree has cost millions of taxpayers dollars, and it has caused more harm than good."
"The NOPD should be spending their precious time and resources fighting crime, not being forced to appear at a court-ordered press conference and make statements required by the judge approving of the judge’s decisions. The failed consent decree has handcuffed cops with hug-a-thug policies, and it is past time for it to be dissolved."