(The Center Square) – Delays in removing access for terminated employees to South Louisiana Community College’s computer system increased the risk of fraud, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports.
LLA Mike Waguespack issued an audit report last week on the college’s financial information and reporting and internal controls for fiscal year 2022 that found the issue remains unresolved from last year’s audit.
"For the second consecutive engagement, the College did not timely terminate employee access to the Banner system," auditors wrote. "Untimely termination of system access increases the risk of errors or fraud."
Banner is South Louisiana Community College’s centralized computer system used for grading and human resources.
"In a review of employees terminated in fiscal year 2022 as of April 19, 2022, 17 (54.8%) of 31 terminated employees did not have Banner access timely removed," the report read. "Delays in removal of access ranged from one to 42 days after the employee’s last date of employment, with an average of seven days delay.
"Good internal control requires removal of access on the same day or before a user’s job termination is effective. In addition, SLCC policy requires access to be terminated by the end of the day on the date of termination," auditors wrote.
In fiscal year 2021, auditors found 16 of 26 terminated employees did not have their Banner access removed according to policy. Delays ranged from two to 24 days, with the average delay of eight days.
SLCC Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance Bryan Glatter wrote a letter to Waguespack on Feb. 9, 2022 that concurred with the finding and promised the college had "transitioned the responsibility from the employee’s supervisor to the Human Resources department as part of the exit process" to ensure "access termination is performed timely."
Auditors in the most recent report wrote "management represented that its corrective action to the prior year finding was implemented as of March 14, 2022."
"All of our exceptions had separation dates before the implementation date," the report read.
The audit notes that other findings for the prior year were rectified, and a review of SLCC’s finances found "account balances and classes of transactions tested are materially correct."
Glatter responded to the recent audit in a letter to the LLA on Feb. 22, 2023 that describes how officials are addressing the issue.
"At the time Human Resources receives a separation notification, the employment record is terminated, and an automatic termination workflow occurs," Glatter wrote. "The workflow will automatically lock the Banner account and/or remove all security classes from the user’s account and remove self-service access.
"Additionally, several check and balance processes have been implemented to assure timely termination of security access," the letter read.