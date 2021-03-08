(The Center Square) – Louisiana, with a monitored population of 3,536,544, reported that 26 hate crimes occurred within its borders in 2019, the latest year for which data was available, according to newly released FBI data.

A total of 137 public safety agencies in Louisiana reported the data. The collection of the data is the result of the Hate Crimes Statistics Act, which Congress passed in April 1990.

The crimes reported to the FBI were motivated by either race, ethnicity or ancestry; gender identity; religious affiliation; disability or sexual orientation. In addition to individuals, victims can also be business and financial institutions, public agencies and religious groups, according to the FBI.  

The greatest number of incidents were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry, according to the report. Of those incidents, more than 48% were driven by anti-Black hatred, while 15.8% grew out of anti-white bias, the data show. Anti-Hispanic incidents made up 14.1% of the total.

More than 60% of the hate crimes motivated by religious bias were anti-Jewish, the report said.

2019 Hate Crime Data by State

Participating State / TerritoryNumber of
Participating
Agencies		Population
Covered		Agencies
Submitting
Incident
Reports		Total
Number of
Incidents
Reported
Alabama285,67000
Alaska33727,792511
Arizona926,395,92417209
Arkansas2782,813,59769
California73739,502,5611951,015
Colorado2215,705,33550210
Connecticut1023,373,8744076
Delaware63973,7641022
District of Columbia2705,7492222
Florida63820,901,84051111
Georgia4959,290,78950102
Hawaii1974,902141
Idaho1061,782,402924
Illinois72812,125,9542365
Indiana2143,643,9042375
Iowa2463,135,918810
Kansas3772,610,8985378
Kentucky4104,460,06167146
Louisiana1373,536,5441126
Maine1341,344,2121019
Maryland1536,045,680918
Massachusetts3606,772,98583388
Michigan6389,969,410188434
Minnesota3795,533,12135104
Mississippi42882,028514
Missouri5716,077,9112883
Montana1031,055,4601632
Nebraska1301,813,1502346
Nevada483,070,743544
New Hampshire1881,313,5541416
New Jersey5568,638,072208472
New Mexico23819,112650
New York55818,949,57565611
North Carolina3328,740,25880210
North Dakota109762,0621218
Ohio5519,730,885134391
Oklahoma4383,946,2112228
Oregon2044,056,07946175
Pennsylvania1,42412,585,4951541
Rhode Island481,058,3291017
South Carolina4055,081,6883668
South Dakota128848,7381320
Tennessee4656,830,63442117
Texas1,05928,885,669167456
Utah1213,077,3451418
Vermont89628,6641733
Virginia4158,533,62457163
Washington2537,587,67777542
West Virginia2401,574,9781831
Wisconsin4375,810,6994374
Wyoming55512,71355
Total15,588305,284,2392,1727,314

Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Department of Justice

