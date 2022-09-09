(The Center Square) – Work continues to assess damage from the historic floods that ravaged southeastern Kentucky more than a month ago. One of the more vital aspects of the ongoing recovery effort has been to assess and inspect bridges affected by the high waters.
Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Thursday that crews have completed an inventory of the publicly owned bridges in the region, documenting 1,098 spans. A couple hours after his press conference, a release from the governor’s office indicated that the cost to repair or replace was $74 million. However, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told The Center Square the cost may change as the recovery process is still evolving.
Currently 170 have been identified as damaged, with about 100 needing to be fully replaced. In some instances, that includes the superstructure above the roadway.
Some construction work began late last week on the impacted bridges, but there is no timeframe for when that work may be completed.
“We are working with unprecedented speed to get them fixed,” the governor told reporters.
Beshear said that the state's share of the bridge replacement cost would be around $9 million.
The bridges inspected do not include 423 privately owned bridges. Beshear said those spans would be reviewed by state and FEMA inspectors, but he added there was no guarantee property owners would be eligible for repair or replacement.
The bridge work starts as the state continues to present funds for counties and communities in the region to improve or replace other infrastructure. Earlier this week, the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn in Perry County received $8.9 million to build a new water treatment plant. That award included $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds aimed at improving infrastructure in coal communities.
“The days of boiling water will soon be over, thanks to the funding that we are announcing today for a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn,” said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky, who presented a ceremonial check to local leaders with Beshear. “This project will provide the long-term fix that folks need and deserve in Buckhorn. It is also a great example of what we can accomplish when federal, state and local leaders work together to improve local water service.”
The flooding claimed the lives of 39 people, and two people are still considered missing.