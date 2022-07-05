(The Center Square) – A woman working at a Northern Kentucky paper bag warehouse has called on the state’s Labor Cabinet to go after the company and a union representing its workers for violating the state’s right-to-work law.
Melva Hernandez has been employed at the Duro Hilex Poly facility in Erlanger since 2011. However, she claims the company deducts union dues for the United Steelworkers Local 832 without her consent.
According to her complaint filed Friday to the state, Hernandez tried to resign from the union last August, only to be told by union officials her request came outside the time window when she could leave.
In April, when the window was open, she submitted her letter to the local president, Tara Purnhagen. At that time, Hernandez claims the union boss “harassed” her and prohibited her from speaking to colleagues about why they should leave the union.
The National Right to Work Foundation is representing Hernandez in the case.
“Steelworkers union officials behave as if Kentucky’s right-to-work protections don’t exist, enforcing contracts that blatantly contradict the law and demanding years of illegal dues from rank-and-file workers like Ms. Hernandez in clear violation of their rights,” Foundation President Mark Mix said in a statement. “[Labor Cabinet] Secretary [Jamie] Link must prosecute this rank disregard for worker freedom and demonstrate that nobody is above the law, including politically-connected union bosses.”
Kentucky passed its right-to-work law five years ago, shortly after the Republican Party took control of the state House of Representatives and then held control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office. It is one of 28 states with laws allowing workers to not join a union or pay dues to it as a condition of employment.
Besides the complaint to the state, Hernandez has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the union and the company over the dues she’s had to pay and the treatment she says she’s received.
Messages to the USW local, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and Novolex, the parent company of Duro Hilex Poly, were not immediately returned.