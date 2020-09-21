(The Center Square) – Nearly $5 million in grants are expected to help Western Kentucky communities with infrastructure, broadband and health care access and economic development, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Eleven projects over a dozen counties and cities will receive money from the multistate Delta Regional Authority. Those projects, according to Beshear, will create or retain 80 jobs and provide workforce training for more than 430 Kentuckians.
“These 11 projects will make a great difference for infrastructure, economic development, health care and education, which are all priorities as we build a brighter, better Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are grateful to the local leaders who made these projects possible and for DRA’s continued investment in Kentucky.”
Department for Local Government Commissioner and Kentucky DRA designee and alternate Dennis Keene said the authority is a critical partner for the state.
“We appreciate the work of the DRA and their investment in Western Kentucky,” Keene said. “Because of these projects, Western Kentucky families will have greater access to critical resources, which is very important as we look for ways to rebuild our economy and provide real opportunity for all Kentuckians.”
The city of Greenville received the largest grant, nearly $1.1 million for its Powderly Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement project. That effort is expected to improve the plant and support future economic development. It’s also expected to improve service for more than 2,600 families.
“We thank the Department of Local Governments and the Delta Regional Authority for providing the funding for this project that will grow economic development in our area,” Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts said.
The DRA impacts the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Established by Congress in 2000, the authority investments federal money into physical and human infrastructure across 252 counties and parishes.
A complete list of the Kentucky projects can be found at https://dra.gov/newsroom/press-release/dra-announces-4.7-million-investment-into-kentucky-communities/