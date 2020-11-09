(The Center Square) - State and regional officials are hopeful a $42 million expansion of the main airport in western Kentucky will spur more development in the area.
On Friday, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority held a groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal complex for the West Paducah facility. Local and regional officials joined the celebration, as did Gov. Andy Beshear virtually.
In February, Beshear announced the state would contribute $5 million to the project.
“The kickoff to construction is a major milestone that is the product of lots of community support and buy-in at all levels of government,” the governor said. “We all look forward to the role the improved airport will play to spur economic development and connect the world to western Kentucky.”
Barkley Regional Airport is named for former Vice President Alben Barkley, who served under President Truman. As a U.S. senator, the Democrat secured the funding for the airport that saw its first commercial flight take off there 74 years ago.
Today, the airport is home to a United Airlines regional carrier that provides twice-daily service on most days to United’s hub at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. In 2019, more than 17,000 people flew out of the airport, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. More than 20,000 people used it annually from 2012 to 2018.
Besides the terminal, the project opens acres of land surrounding the airport for future economic development opportunities. That includes both industrial and commercial, such as a restaurant, hotel or office space.
“Not only do we believe this will spur growth and development both on and around the airport, but by providing a new, modern and attractive front door to the region, we believe we will help spur and facilitate growth throughout the entire region.”
Economic development officials believe the airport expansion, which is slated to be complete by 2023, will increase interest in the region’s 400-acre “triple rail” property they’re marketing for large-scale industrial projects.
The site has access to three different rail carriers and railroads going in all four cardinal directions.
“Typically, the people who are interested in that site, a lot of times they have an international presence,” said Brice Wilcox, president and CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development. “So, the airport with connecting flights through Chicago literally means you're one connection flight away from almost anywhere in the world.”
Wilcox is also optimistic the expanded terminal will help land additional flights and service to the region.
In addition to the $5 million from the state, the airport has received nearly $20 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. More funding could become available next year as well.
“This is the perfect example of what we can accomplish when state and federal leaders work together,” said state Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, who chairs the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
The first phase of the project will include bringing utility infrastructure to the site as well as moving an automated weather station. A new access road will be built for the terminal and a new aircraft apron.
The new terminal building is still being designed, although that work is expected to be finished by January. Officials forecast construction can start on that early next year.