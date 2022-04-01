(The Center Square) – Kentucky legislators worked well into the night to send several bills to Gov. Andy Beshear as the General Assembly will now take a nearly two-week break. At the same time, the Democratic governor will consider signing the bills into law or issuing vetoes.
Among the bills lawmakers passed included funding for charter schools, a two-year budget and tax reform. With Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, they only need simple majorities to override any of Beshear’s vetoes – including any line-item strikes in the $32 billion budget.
Republicans called the budget, passed Wednesday, historic. It calls for raises for most state employees, funding for all-day kindergarten in public schools, increased spending in public schools and a “rainy day fund” to cover 40 days of government operations.
The $1.75 billion “rainy day fund” stands as a credible reserve, according to a statement from the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said the budget held true to conservative values as lawmakers made some tough decisions, especially with Kentucky enjoying record revenue surpluses.
“Just because we have a surplus doesn’t mean we have to spend it all,” Thayer said. “We have to remember where this money comes from. It comes from the taxpayers. It comes from the hard-working people of Kentucky who every week have money taken out of their paycheck.”
Democrats expressed concerns about how the budget process was managed and wanted funding to give teachers raises and establish pre-K classes in public schools.
Still, most of them voted for the spending plan as it passed 93-3 in the House and 35-0 in the Senate.
“It’s the best budget that I’ve ever had the privilege to vote on, and I hope that we will be able to work with this moving forward into the next biennium,” said state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green.
One major push by Republicans during the first 58 days of the session was making reforms to social safety net programs. GOP lawmakers also supported bills they said would help increase Kentucky’s workforce participation rate. That rate, which considers the number of people working or seeking employment, has ranked among the lowest in the country.
In February, 58% of Kentucky’s working-age civilian population were either employed or actively looking for a job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national rate is 62%.
The legislature passed a bill that would set the length of unemployment benefit payments a worker can receive to a variable based on the state’s average unemployment rate. The lower the rate, the fewer weeks those people could draw checks.
The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy criticized that move and another plan to lower the state’s income tax and potentially eliminate it if the general fund reaches certain thresholds.
Executive Director Jason Bailey said the drop in income tax will not be made up by increases in how the sales tax is applied. In addition, lower-income Kentuckians will be hurt by the move in more ways than one.
“This path to lowering the income tax will lock into place increasingly austere investments in public education, human services and other community needs, while delivering growing tax cuts to the wealthy,” Bailey said.
The General Assembly returns to conclude the 2022 session April 13 and 14.
Those final two days won’t just be about deciding whether to override vetoes. Lawmakers may also move forward on gaming bills that, separately, would legalize sports betting, ban skill machines and provide $50 million in the state’s first problem gambling fund.