(The Center Square) – A group of veterans who created a high-end bourbon has decided to invest $200 million in a Kentucky community where they first received their call to duty.
The makers of Horse Soldier Bourbon gathered with state and local officials in Somerset this week to break ground on a development that will include a distillery, an activity center, an amphitheater, a wedding chapel, retail space, a luxury lodge and 20 cabins.
The project in the southeastern Kentucky town will be considered a complementary destination to nearby Lake Cumberland, a popular recreational area in the state.
Horse Soldier Bourbon was founded by members of a U.S. Special Forces detachment, soldiers who were among the first to enter Afghanistan.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the soldiers were training nearby along the Cumberland River when the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon took place.
“We are proud to welcome these Horse Soldiers home to Southern Kentucky to continue their pursuit of the American dream, as they grow this veteran-owned and operated company,” U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, said.
The group behind the company consists of just “average guys,” President and CEO John Koko said. They established Horse Soldier in 2014 to make an ultra-premium product.
“It was just our turn to do something,” the CEO added. “And we are proud to be doing it in a place where our story so naturally fits.”
While bourbon is considered Kentucky’s native spirit, distilleries have traditionally been established in the central part of the state. However, as interest in the whiskey has grown, both nationally and internationally, it’s led to the development of distilleries and microdistilleries statewide.
There are about 70 distilleries and similar facilities in the state that employ more than 5,000 people. According to the governor’s release, more than 30 industry-related expansion or new projects with investments topping $550 million have been announced since January of 2020.
Last month, the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority approved the project for up to $29.9 million in tax incentives.
Currently, Horse Soldier distills its bourbon at a facility in Columbus, Ohio, but will transfer that work to Somerset when construction is completed on the facility. A message to company officials about its plans for the Columbus facility was not returned.
“We are excited that your next chapter includes making Horse Soldier Bourbon in Somerset and investing in the commonwealth – your story reinforces our belief that Kentucky is truly destined for greatness,” Beshear said.