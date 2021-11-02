(The Center Square) – A trade deal reached over the weekend between the United States and the European Union led to some cheers at bourbon distilleries in Kentucky.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the Biden Administration would ease tariffs and allow duty-free imports of steel and aluminum from EU nations. In return, Europe agreed to drop retaliatory levies planned against select American products.
Among them was bourbon. Kentucky is responsible for producing about 95% of the American whiskey product.
The deal was announced while President Biden attended the G20 Summit in Rome.
“In the past year, the cost of steel used by America’s auto and appliance manufacturers has more than tripled, creating increased costs for consumers,” Raimondo said in a statement Sunday. “Today’s news will provide much-needed relief for those workers and industries, the workers and businesses who were threatened with overwhelming retaliatory tariffs of 50% and American consumers, who are worried about increasing prices.”
The 50% tariff on bourbon, double the current rate, was set to take effect next month.
The trade accord brings harmony after three years of discord. The Trump Administration placed tariffs on aluminum and steel imports in an effort to boost production in the U.S.
As the EU retaliated, US distillers suffered. Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) President Eric Gregory said exports of Kentucky bourbon had experienced double-digit percentage growth annually for a decade until 2018.
There are more than 50 distilleries across the state, and they employ more than 20,000 workers. That’s more than triple the number of distilleries from 20 years ago, according to the KDA.
Despite the rough currents for international trade in recent years, the industry is in the middle of a growth spurt. Gregory said companies have invested $5.1 billion to build and expand operations in Kentucky.
“There are now a record 10.3 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky, the most in the Commonwealth’s 200-year distilling history,” he said.
The KDA now hopes the US can reach a similar deal with Great Britain. In 2017, Britain was the fourth leading importer of Kentucky bourbon and other spirits produced in the state. It received $38.2 million worth of the $452.4 million in products exported.