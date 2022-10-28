(The Center Square) – The largest employer in the Louisville metro area is about to expand its footprint in the region.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved incentives for two UPS projects that combined will invest $334 million and add 436 jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
The projects are part of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, which operates more than 20 warehouses in the area. Those facilities work with UPS Airlines, which has its Worldport global hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
KEDFA gave preliminary approval for tax incentives of up to $13 million combined for the two projects. Those incentives are based on the company meeting its investment goals, hiring Kentucky residents to fill the positions and meeting the wage goals.
“We often talk about companies trusting in and believing in the resources and opportunities provided here in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “UPS is an example of one of the largest brands in the world doing exactly that. Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families.”
UPS employs more than 25,000 in the metro area through its warehouses and ground and air operations.
“With these two new facilities, we are excited to continue to grow in the Louisville area… The city and region are vital to serving our customers, and this is just the latest investment in the metro area, which also includes a new aircraft hangar currently under construction on the north end of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” said Nick D’Andrea, UPS vice president of public affairs.
According to the project documents from the KEDFA meeting, UPS plans to invest $155.5 million in the Louisville portion of the project, which will create 315 new jobs with an average hourly wage of $45.59, including benefits.
In Bullitt County, UPS is planning a $178.5 million expansion of a healthcare distribution facility. That project would create 121 new jobs with an average wage of $43.28 plus benefits.
“I am incredibly excited for the opportunities this expansion will bring to the community in terms of high-wage jobs and am thankful for UPS and their leadership for believing in Bullitt County and what we have to offer,” Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said in a statement. “This is a very exciting time for everyone involved, and we look forward to many more years of partnership.”