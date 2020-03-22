(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has tested postive for the novel coronavirus, a statement posted to his Twitter account said.
"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," the statement said.
The Kentucky Republican is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
Most people who contract the virus experience only mild symptoms. Some, particularly the elderly and those with other health conditions, experience more significant symptoms that can lead to death.