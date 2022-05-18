(The Center Square) – As expected, Kentucky’s Republican incumbents in the U.S. House and Senate easily fended off their primary opponents in Tuesday’s primary election.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul received more than 315,000 votes, with 91.5 percent of the precincts reporting Tuesday night. He won more than 86% of the vote, and none of his five challengers topped 4%.
The Bowling Green Republican will seek his third term in November, and Paul will face Louisville Democrat Charles Booker. who received 73.4% of the votes cast in the Democratic primary.
In U.S. House races, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie got the GOP nomination again for the state’s second district, garnering 78% of the vote against two challengers. He’ll likely face Democrat Hank Linderman, who held a more than 5,700 vote lead over William Compton with 98% of the precincts reporting.
Fourth District U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie easily outdistanced three challengers, scoring more than 75% of the vote. He’s set to face Democrat Matthew Lehman, who did not have a primary opponent.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers had received more than 82% of the vote in the fifth district, with 80.6% of the precincts reporting. Rogers, who has represented the state on Capitol Hill since 1981, is expected to face Democrat Conor Halbleib in November.
In the Sixth District, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr secured the GOP nomination with 87.8% of the vote. On the Democratic side, Geoff Young reportedly edged Chris Preece by 1,714 votes out of more than 49,700 cast.
U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents the state’s first district, did not have a primary opponent. Neither did Jimmy Ausbrooks, the Democratic nominee.
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, the state’s lone Democratic representative, is retiring at the end of the current term. On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey defeated state Rep. Attica Scott for the Democratic nomination in the Third District.
With nearly 75% of the precincts reporting, McGarvey scored 63.5% of the votes for the district that encompasses most of Louisville.
McGarvey’s opponent remains to be seen. In a seven-candidate race for the GOP nomination, Stuart Ray held a 43-vote lead out of 32,000 votes cast over Rhonda Palazzo, with 82.7% of the precincts reporting.
All election results from Tuesday are unofficial. The secretary of state will certify candidates’ names by June 20.