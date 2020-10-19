(The Center Square) – Two Kentucky schools ranked in the top 200 colleges and university in country, according to a new report released Monday.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the United States in what it said was an effort to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools in their states.
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline Nov. 1, it compared 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data sets ranged from student-to-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Centre College ranked 101st in the nation and No. 1 in Kentucky. In the state, Centre ranked first in graduation rate and student-to-faculty ratio. It also ranked third in post-median salary and eighth in gender and racial diversity.
Bellarmine University ranked 189th in the country and second in the state, ranking third in Kentucky in graduation rate and second in post-attendance median salary.
Brescia University ranked third in Kentucky, followed by Georgetown College, Alice Loyd College, University of Louisville, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Transylvania University, University of Kentucky and Murray State University.
California led all states with 15 schools in the top 100, followed by New York (13), Massachusetts (12) and Pennsylvania (6). Ohio tied with Virginia, North Carolina and Connecticut with four schools each.