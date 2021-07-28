(The Center Square) – A recent report by a financial advice website shows Kentucky’s two largest cities happen to be two of the best for single people who want to live on their own.
SmartAsset found that Louisville and Lexington both ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities for renters who can afford to live alone.
The report examined data from the country’s 100 largest cities and based its rankings on five key statistics: the median monthly rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment; the percentage of housing units with less than two bedrooms; the median salary for a full-time worker; the annual cost of living; and the unemployment rate. Researchers used the April 2021 rate.
Lexington came in at No. 5. SmartAsset noted that the city’s unemployment rate, 3.2%, ranked among the 10 best. In addition, the city ranked well for its cost of living - the $23,163 figure was 12th best - and affordable rents. The $680 average was 16th lowest in the U.S.
SmartAsset has conducted the rankings since 2018, and the central Kentucky city has ranked in the top 10 each year.
Louisville returned to the top 10 for the first time since the initial rankings three years ago. Coming in tied for No. 8 with Tulsa, Okla., the report noted the city ranked among the top 15 cities for rent ($676), cost of living ($23,367) and unemployment (4.1%).
The median rent in Louisville and Lexington was significantly lower than the national average. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average cost of a studio apartment was $934 in 2019. The one-bedroom average was $953.
However, while those units are affordable, they may be hard to come by. One-bedroom or studio units made up 15.9% of Louisville’s available housing, while in Lexington, they made up just 15.1%. Of the top 10 cities, only Boise, Idaho, at 10.9%, had less.
Kentucky was one of two states well represented on the list. Both it and Nebraska ended up with two cities in the top 10.
And Louisville and Lexington weren’t the only cities in their region among the best for solo dwellers. For the fourth year in a row, Cincinnati topped SmartAsset’s rankings. The three cities, all within 90 miles of each other, comprise the “Golden Triangle,” the nickname given for the region.