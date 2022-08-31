(The Center Square) – More temporary housing is headed for Eastern Kentucky.
The state will receive up to 300 travel trailers from Louisiana to accommodate families still in need of shelter after floods devastated the region a month ago.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement Wednesday.
Louisiana bought the shelters after Hurricane Ida hit a year ago and is seeking reimbursement for them from FEMA.
“We understand the importance of helping people in the aftermath of a natural disaster, including helping them find shelter as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives,” Edwards said.
Kentucky will use funds from the $212.7 million relief package state lawmakers passed in a special session last week to cover the cost of transporting the trailers to the state and preparing them for use.
The first trailers began moving this week and will be placed in Letcher and Floyd counties, two of the 12 FEMA declared as disaster zones in the wake of the flooding that caused 39 deaths. Two people remain missing.
Other trailers will come to the state in phases and be located at various sites near flooded areas but out of flood zones.
“Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know the pain and devastation of natural disasters all too well,” Beshear said. “But despite all they’ve been through themselves, this state is still choosing to pay it forward. Now more families in Kentucky will have quicker access to intermediate housing.”
In addition to the trailers from Louisiana, Kentucky officials have reallocated 119 trailers that had been in Western Kentucky and had housed survivors from the deadly tornado outbreak from last December. Nearly 290 individuals are living in those trailers.
Besides the trailers, the state is housing 350 area residents who lost their homes in Kentucky state parks. However, the state notes that thousands of families lost their homes and a vast amount of their possessions in the disaster.
Through Wednesday, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved. FEMA has approved more than $53.6 million in grant funding for 6,550 households impacted by the floods.
Homeowners in flood areas are also eligible for disaster loans of up to $200,000 to rebuild or replace property damaged or destroyed by floodwaters. Renters and homeowners also qualify for $40,000 to fix or replace personal property damaged or destroyed in the disaster.
The floods also impacted 25 school districts right before the start of the school year. According to the state, all but four have started classes. The remaining districts are expected to start the year in late September.