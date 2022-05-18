(The Center Square) – Three key members of the Kentucky State House of Representatives lost primary battles against challengers, according to unofficial vote tallies from Tuesday’s elections.
All three apparent winners in the Northern Kentucky districts challenged the incumbents to the right on a “liberty” platform that included, among other things, calls for protecting Constitutional rights and criticizing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Union, who chairs the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation, lost to Marianne Proctor by 131 votes out of the 3,785 cast in the two-candidate race. Proctor, a former speech pathologist from Union, also campaigned on reducing taxes and was critical of the gas tax, which is used to generate funds for road construction projects.
Proctor will not face a Democratic opponent in November.
House Judiciary Chairman Ed Massey, R-Hebron, lost to Burlington businessman and attorney Steve Rawlings by a more than 2-to-1 margin out of the more than 3,900 votes cast.
“I will do my best to represent the people of Boone County and the state,” Rawlings said in a statement on his campaign’s Facebook page Wednesday morning. “And I will stay true to principle and will always work in the legislature on the people’s behalf.”
Rawlings will face Democratic candidate Tim Montgomery, a delivery driver and Teamsters representative, in November.
House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee Chair Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, lost to attorney and Erlanger City Councilman Steve Doan by 190 votes out of more than 2,400 votes cast.
Doan attacked Koenig for filing an amendment to a bill in this year’s General Assembly session that would have banned transgender females from competing in girls’ athletic competitions. Koenig’s amendment would have excluded college athletics from the bill.
Koenig voted for Senate Bill 83, which also banned transgender athletes from girls’ sporting events. He also voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the bill.
Chris Brown, a human resources professional from Elsmere, is the Democratic nominee in that race.
Redistricting after the 2020 Census also produced two districts where Republican incumbents faced each other in a primary.
In Western Kentucky, state Rep. Jim Gooch Jr., R-Providence, beat state Rep. Lynn Bechler, R-Marion, by 465 votes out of 4,419 ballots cast in the GOP 12th District primary.
Gooch now will face Slaughters Democrat Alan Lossner, a former assistant superintendent with the Webster County Board of Education, in November.
In the new 97th District in Southeastern Kentucky, state Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, beat state Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, R-Inez, by 1,466 votes out of more than 7,000 cast in the primary. No Democrat filed for the seat.
One Democratic incumbent also lost in Tuesday’s primary. State Rep. Tom Burch, D-Louisville, who has served in the legislature 48 out of the past 50 years, lost to Louisville real estate agent Daniel Grossberg in the 30th District race. In a three-way race, Grossberg beat Burch 1,840 to 1,719, with city planner Neal Turpin collecting 536 votes.