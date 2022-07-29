(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects.
The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting.
Glass bottle maker O-I Glass Inc. plans to build a new $239 million facility in Bowling Green that’s expected to generate 140 new jobs that pay an average wage of $43 an hour with benefits.
O-I’s new facility would focus on making bottles for premium spirits. It would employ new technologies to improve efficiencies in the process.
“The new plant is an important milestone as we continue the pursuit of our expansion plan in the United States and globally, building a bright future for the company and its stakeholders,” O-I CEO Andres Lopez said in a statement. “Glass is more relevant than ever, and we’re proud to support our customers with innovative solutions.”
KEDFA gave preliminary approval for $4 million in incentives over 10 years, provided it meets its investment and job goals.
The new facility in south-central Kentucky is expected to open in two years.
One of Kentucky’s signature brands is also set to grow. KEDFA also approved incentives for Beam Suntory, which plans a $436 million investment at its Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, 30 miles south of Louisville.
“This is a substantial investment in Nelson County that will ensure Jim Beam continues to grow in Central Kentucky for decades to come,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Since Beshear took office in December 2019, makers of bourbon and other spirits have announced 50 new projects or expansions in the state. Those are expected to bring more than $1.1 billion in investments and create nearly 1,000 new jobs.
The new Beam facility is expected to create 51 jobs paying an average wage of $51 an hour with benefits. KEDFA gave preliminary approval for $3 million in incentives over 15 years, contingent on the company hitting its job and investment goals.
“We are excited about this expansion opportunity at our Booker Noe site, building on our recent investment in the new consumer experience in Clermont, and now expanding production to ensure enough of our premium liquid is available wherever consumers are looking for them,” said Carlo Coppola, managing director of the James B. Beam Distilling Co.
In addition, Hydro Aluminum Metals USA announced it would invest $15 million in its facility at Henderson and retain up to 56 full-time workers there.
The project includes building a new facility to collect dust and gas, reducing the plant’s air emissions and improving air quality inside the facility. At the same time, Hydro will install a new homogenization furnace to help it meet automakers' requirements.
The company expects to begin work next month and complete the project by 2024.
Hydro received preliminary approval for up to $1 million in tax credits contingent on the company investing at least $8.8 million in the facility and retaining the workers, who earn an average hourly wage of $49.80 an hour before benefits.