(The Center Square) - Three unnamed members of the grand jury from the Breonna Taylor investigation filed a petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The petition, submitted by Louisville attorney Kevin Glogower on behalf of the grand jurors, claims Cameron lied to the panel by withholding information about the case and the charges available. They then claim he lied to the public after only one former Louisville Metro Police officer was charged in the case.
The petition also has five other signatures in support.
In addition to the claims about the grand jury case. Petitioners also cited Cameron’s involvement with the Republican Attorneys General Association, a division of which promoted the Jan. 6 Washington rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Further, AG Cameron appears to have incited insurrection in our own nation’s capitol by funding radical robocalls and has misused taxpayer money by attacking the vote in sister states where he has no jurisdiction,” the filing stated.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Elizabeth Kuhn, the communications director for Cameron, said he “had no involvement” in that.
Kuhn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square early Friday afternoon.
House Speaker David Osborne acknowledged receipt of the petition in a statement but said he reserve further comment until attorneys review it and House leaders have a chance to act.
Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in March 2020 as LMPD officers tried to execute a warrant. Her death led to several months of protests in the spring and summer and questions about search warrant policies.
Cameron’s office presented the case to a grand jury. Initially Cameron said his office presented everything to the jury and, in September, it only returned an indictment against former Det. Brett Hankison on wanton endangerment charges not tied to Taylor’s death.
Afterwards, he said his office did not recommend charges against two others officers involved in the shooting.
Cameron’s actions led to grand jurors seeking court permission to speak out about the case.
Cameron is the third Kentucky elected official this month to have a petition for impeachment filed against them. A special House committee has asked Gov. Andy Beshear to respond to a petition against him. In addition, state Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, had a petition seeking his ouster filed last week.