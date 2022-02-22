(The Center Square) – A bill that some say restricts how Kentucky’s public schools teach sensitive historical issues passed a Senate committee last week and now heads to the full body.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, sponsored Senate Bill 138, called the “Teaching America’s Principles” Act. An amended version of the bill cleared the committee by a 9-4 vote.
At the hearing, Wise said he made several amendments to the bill after receiving “valuable suggestions to address legitimate concerns” on what he called confusing language in the original bill.
“It’s time to be the model state,” Wise told his committee colleagues. “It’s time to find common ground. It’s time to unify around what makes us Americans.”
Wise said that the bill is influenced by 1776 Unites, a nonpartisan movement established by the Woodson Center that – according to its website – acknowledges racial discrimination exists but disagrees with “contemporary groupthink… that defames our national heritage” and instead celebrates those “who have prospered by embracing” traditional American values.
Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, spoke out against the bill. While he said Wise was “well-intentioned,” Thomas said the proposed legislation would “whitewash history” and gloss over important topics, like the history of slavery.
“I don’t know why we create this boogeyman of Critical Race Theory, and now we’re buying into that here in Kentucky because we don’t teach Critical Race Theory here in our K-through-12 schools,” he said. “And I don’t know why we have the color the boogeyman of Critical Race Theory black. I’m really troubled by that because that just feeds into racism that exists all across this country.”
The bill calls for 24 documents to be “embedded” in curricula for middle and high school students. That includes the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dred Scott case. It also includes speeches made by George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Martin Luther King and Ronald Reagan – among others.
It also would restrict public school teachers from making students engage in advocacy on an issue to which they or their parents or guardians object in exchange for academic credit.
Supporters of the bill said it’s necessary because too many schools are indoctrinating rather than educating students about the history of the United States.
Timothy King, a teenage student who previously attended Jefferson County Public Schools, said he realized “a certain mentality” was being fostered in his classes. That included that Black students could not achieve academically at the same level as other students. That led him to transfer to a private Christian school.
“In my experience, victimhood was allowed and often praised,” he said. “This could lead to students who feel like they are not able to achieve their best. In my opinion, students of JCPS are being taught Critical Race Theory as an excuse why certain students of different races are not held to the same standards or expectations.”
However, Brianna Woods, a junior at Manual High School in Louisville, told lawmakers she believes it will inhibit conversations students and teachers need to have about important topics.
As a student in the magnet school’s journalism program, she said one of her first lessons at Manual was to report the truth.
“Yes, there are multiple sides to every story, but an undeniable fact is that there’s a correct side to most stories,” Woods said. “I believe that if we always take an objective view towards history, we won’t discover and uncover the deep wrongs our country must right.”