(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear enters 2023 with some momentum. That’s according to the latest survey results from Morning Consult.
The polling firm found that 60% of Kentucky voters during the last quarter of 2022 approved of Beshear’s job performance, compared to just 34% who found him unfavorable. That not only made him the eighth-most popular governor in the country – based on net popularity – but it also made him the most popular Democratic governor in the U.S.
Broken down by party, 87% of Democrats like how Beshear is running the state, and 49% of Independents view him favorably to 37% who don’t
Even Republicans are split on the first-term governor. While 50% disapprove, 46% of GOP voters poll support Beshear.
Those numbers would seemingly bode well for a governor seeking re-election later this year, like Beshear. However, Morning Consult said that’s not always the case.
“Positive perceptions of job performance do not always ensure victory… Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada narrowly lost his re-election bid despite maintaining an approval rating of at least 50% in the third and fourth quarters of 2022,” the firm said in its polling memo.
Republicans have a dozen gubernatorial candidates lined up for its May primary. The likely top competitors in the field include state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, state Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft.
Beshear also has a couple of Democrats challenging him in the primary, but he’s expected to win that race. Filing on the Democratic side were Peppy Martin, who lost the governor’s race as a Republican in 1999 to then-incumbent Democrat Paul Patton by more than 220,000 votes, and Geoff Young, who won a congressional primary last year but was not supported by the Kentucky Democratic Party after he came out in support of Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year.
Beshear’s not the only popular governor in the region. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has 64% approval, according to the Morning Consult report, and another Republican, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, has a 61% approval rating.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, enjoys 56% support, while Indiana GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb received 54% approval.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, got 52% support.