(The Center Square) – Advocates for establishing school choice in Kentucky said Friday they support an amended measure that survived a three-hour debate on the state House floor Thursday and advanced to the Senate.
EdChoice Kentucky President Charles Leis said in a statement that House Bill 563 is a “significant step in the right direction.” The bill passed 51-45. Republicans were split on the bill. All who supported the measure were GOP members, but 22 broke ranks to join 23 Democrats in voting against it.
The bill allows nonprofit organizations to receive donations and give them to qualified families for educational purposes, such as tuition to attend an out-of-district public school that may have the services families seek for their children. Funding can also cover such expenses as uniforms, tutoring, computers, testing fees as well as fees for vocational or dual credit coursework.
Over the course of the lengthy floor debate, 20 amendments were presented. Three of those were approved.
The most controversial portion of the bill was an amendment added to the bill that gives families in the state’s three largest counties – Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton – the ability to use “education opportunity account” funding to pay for private school tuition.
“While we wish all students in Kentucky could have access to comprehensive educational choice through HB563, the bill is definitely a significant step in the right direction,” Leis said. “Excepting tuition to nonpublic schools, all the other educational services are available to families outside the above counties.”
Democratic critics claimed the bill would defund and weaken public schools. State Rep. Jeff Donohue, D-Louisville, called the bill “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” according to remarks read on the floor by Minority Whip Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.
State Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, was the primary sponsor of the bill. He defended the measure on the floor after state Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, claimed a family making $80,000 annually could qualify for more than $3,000.
“Folks, ain't nobody rich qualifying for this stuff,” he said. “This is for the working poor and the real poor… I don't know what the math is. So, I'm not going to agree or disagree, but I don't know what we're scared of. It's money going to help poor people in Kentucky get a better education for their children.”
The state Senate now has a short time to handle the legislation. Starting on Monday, lawmakers will only have four legislative days left in the session.
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, spoke optimistically in a text to The Center Square on Thursday night. Alvarado is the primary sponsor for the Senate’s version of the bill.
“It definitely has a chance to make it through,” he said. “We still have to figure out what exactly was adopted by the House in their amended version.”
Should the Senate approve the bill as is, it would need to go back to the House for one final vote. The bill includes a provision for funding all-day kindergarten. In odd-number sessions, state law requires any bill dealing with revenue or funding to need 60 yes votes to pass.