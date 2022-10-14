(The Center Square) – A recent study released by WalletHub Kentucky trails most other states when it comes to having a politically engaged electorate.
The Bluegrass State came in 33rd in the study, which is based on state-level data for 10 data points.
For the most part, Kentucky was ranked in the middle of the pack in most categories. However, it did rank 47th in political contributions per adult, where it averaged $5.55.
On the other end of the spectrum, the 11.5% increase in 2020 voter turnout compared to the 2016 election was the fourth highest of any state.
However, WalletHub’s analysis found correlations between educational attainment and political engagement in Kentucky, as the state ranked in the lowest quartile in both categories. There were also similar correlations between the state’s economic output and tax fairness rankings.
“We know from quantitative work that education and income correlate highly with voter turnout,” said Alison Johnston, an associate political science professor at Oregon State University. “So, states where a greater proportion of people have college degrees and higher incomes will tend to have higher voter turnout rates.”
Political engagement is also often tied to competitive elections. With Kentucky being a solidly Republican state, there are likely to be very few close races on Nov. 8.
The biggest race in Kentucky next month will be for the U.S. Senate seat, but according to Real Clear Politics, there has not been any polling since January in the race, which is considered a safe seat for the GOP. In that Mason-Dixon poll, two-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul led Democratic challenger Charles Booker 55-39.
One race that may generate more interest in voters is a proposed amendment to the state constitution stating there is no right to an abortion in the state.
Northeastern University professor Daniel Aldrich noted that Kentucky was one of several “red states” seeking to put more restrictions on abortion access. The proposed amendment was actually approved for the ballot for the U.S. Supreme Court issued its historic ruling in the Dobbs vs. Jackson case earlier this year.
Aldrich said that ruling has changed the 2022 landscape.
“We have already seen voters in Kansas - especially newly registered women voters - turn out in large numbers to shoot down an anti-abortion referendum,” he said.