(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would increase benefits and pay for state workers.
The Interim Joint Committee on State Government took testimony this week on proposals that would give paid parental leave for state workers and give annual cost of living raises.
To be eligible for paid leave, employees would have to work for the state for at least 52 weeks, and the leave would not have to be taken consecutively but have to be used within the first 24 weeks.
“This is not unique to Kentucky,” state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said. “This is Kentucky getting on board with what Republicans and Democrats are doing across the country and in Washington.”
Nemes’ father, state Rep. Michael J. Nemes, R-Shepherdsville, asked during testimony why fathers would also be eligible. Jason Nemes pointed to science showing maternal and paternal leave benefits infants the most. He also said both parents would be eligible for leave under the proposal.
Also, state Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, said mothers who have complications during childbirth often need a caretaker.
“Paid leave gives families peace of mind to focus on the baby in this really important, but short, period of their lives,” Raymond said. “Without paid parental leave, we see mothers, in particular, going back to work before they have recovered.”
The committee also heard testimony on a bill to provide annual cost of living raises for state employees. The raise would be the average of the consumer price index for two years.
State Rep. James Titpton, R-Taylorsville, said all state employees are supposed to get a 5% raise each year under current state law, but those haven’t been given since 2001.
“The idea behind this legislation is to have more obtainable goals as far as compensation,” Tipton, a co-sponsor, said.
State Rep. Derek Lewis, R-London, also a co-sponsor, said lawmakers have been working on the issue for the last several sessions.
“It’s a bipartisan issue,” Lewis said. “Let’s get this thing passed.”
Both bills could be taken up when the General Assembly begins its next regular session Jan. 5.