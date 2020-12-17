(The Center Square) - In a ruling published Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court sided with the state and reinstated a lower court’s judgement on its behalf against companies that offered online poker to residents through illegal offshore sites.
With interest, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said the state will be in line to receive nearly $1.3 billion in the case that dates back to 2008, when his father, Steve Beshear, was governor.
The court’s 4-3 ruling overturned an appeals court decision from nearly two years ago that let subsidiaries of The Stars Group off the hook for what then was an $870 million judgement. In its reversal, a majority of the court ruled the state had standing to sue under the Loss Recovery Act, which allows a third party to seek treble damages if a losing gambler doesn’t seek a claim within six months.
Kentucky law allowing for reclamation dates back to 1798, according to the state Supreme Court’s ruling.
The state had claimed residents lost $290.2 million from PokerStars.com, which kept the money as a “rake” for online poker games during the five years before the filing of the lawsuit. A rake is a fee cardrooms and poker sites charge per hand to cover costs. The state estimated players’ losses as significantly higher.
“The Commonwealth’s recovery in this case is certainly not a windfall, as the court of appeals seems to assume; rather, it is a recoupment of some portion of the countless dollars the criminal syndicate has cost Kentucky collectively and Kentuckians individually,” Justice Samuel T. Wright III wrote in the majority opinion.
State officials started their investigation of offshore poker sites in 2007, under then Gov. Ernie Fletcher. The following year, the Steve Beshear administration filed suit in a state circuit court, which ruled in the state’s favor in 2015.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals, though, reversed that decision, saying the state did not meet the legal definition of a “person” in the Loss Recovery Act.
The majority justices, however, disagreed with the appellate court’s finding. They ruled the specific law may not define who or what a person entails, the state’s “general definitional statutes” give a definition.
“The basis for resolving the question of whether the state is a person under the statute is not a determination left to the court’s discretion” wrote Wright, who was joined by Justices Christopher Shea Nickell, Debra Hembree Lambert and Michelle M. Keller. “Courts are required to follow the clear language of the statute.”
Justice Laurence B.VanMeter was joined by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. and Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes in siding with the appeals court. VanMeter in writing the dissent noted changes to the law in 1873 that undermine the state’s argument.
Lawmakers then “saw fit to provide exclusively to the Commonwealth the certain recovery of money or tangible items seized under the forfeiture provision, while providing the less certain recovery, following a lawsuit, to private persons,” VanMeter wrote. “Had the legislature intended to confer on the Commonwealth standing to sue or collect under the recovery section, it could have easily done so.”
In a statement heralding the ruling, Gov. Andy Beshear said that while it’s not sufficient for all the destruction caused by illegal offshore gaming, he said it will help.
Once the court’s ruling is finalized, the state will take action to collect, he said.
“This better positions us to emerge from this painful pandemic to help Kentuckians, help our businesses, provide quality health care to more Kentuckians, strengthen our public schools and keep our promise to educators and other public employees – some of whom were on the front lines battling the fallout from their greed,” the governor said.
Flutter Entertainment, which now owns The Stars Group, issued a statement saying it was “wholly surprised” by the court’s decision and claims the basis for it runs counter to modern precedent.
The company estimates that its total gross gaming revenue from Kentucky players for the time in question was about $18 million.
“Together with its legal advisors Flutter is currently reviewing its position,” the company said. “No liability was previously recognized by either TSG or Flutter in relation to this. Flutter's balance sheet remains robust.”